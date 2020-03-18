Man Found With Fatal Gunshot Wound in Naperville

A woman is in custody after a man was shot to death Tuesday night in a domestic incident near west suburban Naperville.

Officers responded to a 911 call in the Steeple Run subdivision near Naper Boulevard and Maple Avenue, on the border of Lisle and Naperville, the DuPage County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Police found a male with a fatal gunshot wound in the 6S100 block of Lakewood Drive, the sheriff’s office said.

“The shooting appears to have been the result of a domestic disturbance and no further threat exists to the public,” the sheriff’s said.

No charges have been filed.