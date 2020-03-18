Naperville

Man Found With Fatal Gunshot Wound in Naperville

Police said the shooting occurred during a domestic incident

Getty Images

A woman is in custody after a man was shot to death Tuesday night in a domestic incident near west suburban Naperville.

Officers responded to a 911 call in the Steeple Run subdivision near Naper Boulevard and Maple Avenue, on the border of Lisle and Naperville, the DuPage County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Police found a male with a fatal gunshot wound in the 6S100 block of Lakewood Drive, the sheriff’s office said.

Local

coronavirus 39 mins ago

MAP: Coronavirus Cases in Illinois By County

Nick Foles 50 mins ago

Bears Reportedly Acquire Nick Foles in Trade With Jaguars

“The shooting appears to have been the result of a domestic disturbance and no further threat exists to the public,” the sheriff’s said.

No charges have been filed.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Napervilleshootingfatal
Local Coronavirus Pandemic Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us