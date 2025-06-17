Man found unresponsive, pulled from water at Foster Beach: police

A man was pulled out of the water and found unresponsive Monday at Foster Avenue Beach in Chicago.

The incident occurred just before 6 p.m., according to police.

Police said an unresponsive male was recovered from the water and transported to Weiss Memorial Hospital in an unknown condition. Emergency crews reportedly gave the victim CPR before an ambulance rushed him to the hospital.

Chicago police and fire departments were assisting on the scene but provided little information. It is unclear what led the man into the water.

NBC 5's Natalie Martinez reported from the scene, where beachgoers were seemingly unaware of what had unfolded around 5:45 p.m. But about two hours later, police reportedly came to the beach for another look.

"The police were already here, and we saw that they were going down onto the end of the pier and pulling out somebody’s bag," said Chicago beach visitor Kaylee Howard. "It was really scary because this area is easy to trip on and the water's deep and people don’t know that. I don't see ladders or anything to get out. Feels really dangerous."

Tonight, visitors Martinez spoke to are taking a beat to make sure this summer starts, and ends, safely.

"It's important to check what color the flag is," said Chicago beach visitor Emmit Michel. "Even if you're a strong swimmer that current can get you."

No further information was available Monday night.