Gold Coast

Man Found Shot to Death Inside Gold Coast Business, Chicago Police Say

A standard Chicago police SUV, primarily white with blue and black striping, sits outside of a red-brick business in Gold Coast after a person was found shot to death at the scene
Joe Amigleo/NBC 5

Chicago police are investigating after an unidentified man was found shot to death inside of a Gold Coast business Sunday morning.

According to authorities, the man was found inside of a business in the 200 block of East Walton Place at approximately 5 a.m.

The man had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, and paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Circumstances around the shooting remain unclear at this time, and Area Three detectives are beginning their investigation.

This article tagged under:

Gold Coast
