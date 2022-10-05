Man Found Guilty on Six Counts of First-Degree Murder For Killing His Gage Park Family

NOTE: Telemundo Chicago has been covering this trial extensively. Read their full coverage in Spanish here.

After two days of deliberation, a jury has found 28-year-old Diego Uribe guilty on six counts of first-degree murder in connection to the killing of his family members in February 2016 in Gage Park.

The jury was handed the case shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, and deliberated for more than six hours before being released for the evening.

Jurors returned to the courthouse Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. and reached a verdict at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The bodies of the family members were discovered two days after the killings by authorities conducting a well-being check at their home in the 5700 block of South California Avenue.

Months later, Uribe and his then-19-year-old girlfriend, Jafeth Ramos, were charged after they allegedly confessed during interrogation by detectives who connected the couple to the scene through Uribe’s DNA and by tracking his cellphone.

In a deal with prosecutors, Ramos pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of armed robbery with a suggested 25-year prison term in exchange for her testimony.

On the stand, Ramos described in calm, chilling detail how Uribe allegedly killed each victim, beginning with his aunt, Maria Martinez, 32, whom he allegedly shot repeatedly after confronting her at gunpoint and demanding money. Uribe then killed her brother, Noe Martinez Jr., 38, by beating him with the gun and kneeling on his neck when he became unconscious, Ramos testified.

When the siblings’ mother, Rosaura Martinez, 58, said she was going to call police, Uribe kicked her down a flight of stairs and stabbed her dozens of times with a kitchen knife, Ramos said.

And after making Maria Martinez’s children, Alexis Cruz, 10, and 13-year-old Leonardo Cruz, hunt through the home for items of value, Uribe stabbed both to death, Ramos said. They then allegedly waited for Noe Martinez Sr., 62, to return home with dinner for the family, and Uribe stabbed him as well.

Prosecutors said the proceeds of the robbery netted Uribe $250 in cash, some jewelry, an Xbox and the contents of a piggy bank.

Uribe’s defense attorneys have maintained that he could not possibly have overpowered and killed all six by himself, though they didn’t dispute that he was present at the time. Instead, they claimed during opening arguments that the family was killed in a robbery by four masked men.

“How could one person have overpowered six people fighting for their lives and killed them in such a brutal fashion?” Assistant Public Defender Margaret Domin asked jurors in her closing argument.

But prosecutors said it was because of Uribe’s relationship to the victims that he was able to carry out the killings.

“The reason that this happened is because of trust,” Assistant State’s Attorney Patrick Waller said in his response. “Because he was family, he was able to do that.”

“It’s never going to make perfect logical sense, but the bottom line is he wanted money,” Waller said.