37-Year-Old Man Found Fatally Shot Inside Rogers Park Home

A man was found fatally shot Friday night inside a Rogers Park on the North Side.
The man, 37, was found inside a home in the 7500 block of North Damen Avenue about 8:40 p.m., Chicago police said.
He was taken to St. Francis Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to his head, police said. He eventually died due to his injuries.
A person in the home at the time of the shooting was taken to Area Three headquarters for questioning.
