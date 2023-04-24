Man Found Fatally Shot Inside Car in Forest Glen: Chicago Police

Chicago police are attempting to identify a man who was found shot to death after crashing his car Monday morning in the Forest Glen community, authorities stated.

At around 4:48 a.m., the victim was found unresponsive in the driver's seat of a vehicle in the area of Cicero Avenue and Berwyn. Authorities say the man sustained gunshot wounds to the head and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The investigation tied up traffic for hours and caused the Cicero exit ramp on the nearby Edens Expressway to be temporarily closed. As of Monday evening, what led up to the crash wasn't clear.

Area Five detectives are investigating.