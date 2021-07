A man was found fatally shot Saturday night in suburban Joliet, according to Joliet police.

About 9:40 p.m., police responded to calls of shots fired in at the Cantigny Post 367 VFW Hall, 826 Horseshoe Dr., and found a 40-year-old man who had been shot multiple times, Joliet police said.

The man was rushed to Amita St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name had not yet been released.

Joliet police continue to investigate.