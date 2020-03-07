Man Found Fatally Shot Following Party at Rental Home in Barrington Hills

A male victim was found fatally shot Saturday morning following a party at a suburban Barrington Hills rental home, police said.

At around 3:22 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 300 block of Old Sutton Road and fount the man who died. A large party was held at the home by people who rented the property on a short-term basis, police said.

The victim's identity will be released once his family is notified. Information about a potential suspect wasn't available Saturday evening.

In a news release, officials said the incident was isolated and there was no threat to the general public.