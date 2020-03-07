Barrington Hills

Man Found Fatally Shot Following Party at Rental Home in Barrington Hills

A man was found fatally shot at around 3:22 a.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Old Sutton Road

A male victim was found fatally shot Saturday morning following a party at a suburban Barrington Hills rental home, police said.

At around 3:22 a.m., officers responded to a shots fired call in the 300 block of Old Sutton Road and fount the man who died. A large party was held at the home by people who rented the property on a short-term basis, police said.

The victim's identity will be released once his family is notified. Information about a potential suspect wasn't available Saturday evening.

Local

Old Town 37 mins ago

Girls Find Cop’s Gun in Bathroom at Catherine Cook School in Old Town

Bernie Sanders 1 hour ago

Bernie Sanders Work to Gain Support in Illinois Ahead of Primary

In a news release, officials said the incident was isolated and there was no threat to the general public.

This article tagged under:

Barrington Hills
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us