Man Found Dead With Stab Wounds in Grant Park

Police said it was not immediately clear when the stabbing occurred, as the man’s body may have been there for several days

A man was found stabbed to death Thursday in Grant Park near the South Loop.

The 58-year-old was found lying in the grass about 9 a.m. in the 1100 block of South Michigan Avenue, according to Chicago police. He had the blade of a knife in his shoulder and multiple stab wounds to his neck and abdomen.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released his identity.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives conduct a homicide investigation.

