Man Found Dead on CTA Red Line Tracks in Lake View

Red, Brown and Purple Line trains have been experiencing delays Friday morning

A man was found dead Friday morning on the CTA Red Line tracks in Lake View on the North Side.

The man, between 25 to 30, was found unresponsive by a train conductor on the southbound inner tracks of the Belmont stop about 3:20 a.m., Chicago police said.

He had sustained major head trauma and was pronounced dead by fire officials at the scene, police said.

Area detectives were conducting a death investigation.

Red, Brown and Purple Line trains have been experiencing delays Friday morning, CTA said on Twitter.

