Man Found Dead on Blue Line Train at Rosemont

A man was found dead on a Blue Line train Thursday at the Rosemont station, police said.

The 24-year-old was found unresponsive on a train car about 1:30 p.m. and pronounced dead at the scene, according to Chicago and Rosemont police.

Train service was temporarily suspended between O’Hare and Jefferson Park about 2 p.m. as officials investigated, but normal service resumed with delays by 4:15 p.m., the CTA said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details on the fatality.

Chicago police are conducting a death investigation.