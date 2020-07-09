Man Found Dead Inside Refrigerator at Edgewater Beach Apartment: Police

Police are investigating the death of a man found Thursday morning inside a refrigerator at his Edgewater Beach apartment.

Paramedics found the 58-year-old man unresponsive inside a fridge about 10:30 a.m. in the 5700 block of North Sheridan Road, according to Chicago police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

There were signs of trauma, but it was unclear exactly how he died, police said. Officers initially responded there for a well-being check.

Autopsy results have not been released.

Area Three detectives are conducting a death investigation.