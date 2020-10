A man was found dead Saturday in a home in west suburban Aurora township.

Sheriff’s deputies found the 51-year-old dead about 9:20 a.m. inside a home under renovation in the 1500 block of Solfisburg Avenue, the Kane County sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office did not offer further details, but said that foul play is suspected in his death.

There is no immediate threat to the public, the sheriff’s office said.