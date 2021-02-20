Man Found Dead Inside Garbage Can on Chicago's Far South Side

Workers with Chicago's Department of Streets and Sanitation discovered a deceased male inside a garbage can early Saturday morning on the city's Far South Side, police said.

At approximately 8:54 a.m., police were called to an alley in the 7200 block of South Jeffrey Boulevard in the South Shore neighborhood. The man, who was in his 40s, was face down and unresponsive inside the garbage can, according to police.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident remained under investigation by detectives Saturday.