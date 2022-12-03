Man Found Dead in Wooded Area Near Oswego Park, Police Say

An investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a wooded area in west suburban Oswego, authorities said Saturday.

At approximately 11:29 a.m., officers with the Oswego Police Department were called to near Jaycee Park, 134 Sauguatuck Rd., for the report of an unresponsive subject. Officers found the body of an adult male in "dense brush" just south of the park, police said in a news release.

A death investigation is underway in conjunction with the Kendall County Coroner's Office. An autopsy is expected to take place Sunday.

No foul play is suspected, police said.