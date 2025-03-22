Man found dead in Lake Michigan at Montrose Beach

A man was found dead near Chicago’s Montrose Beach on Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

According to authorities, officers were called to the area near the beach in the 4800 block of North Simonds at approximately 10:31 a.m. for reports of a person in the water.

The body of an unidentified man was pulled from the water, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Area Three detectives have launched a death investigation, but no further information was immediately available.