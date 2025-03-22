Uptown

Man found dead in Lake Michigan at Montrose Beach

A man was found dead near Chicago’s Montrose Beach on Saturday morning, Chicago police said.

According to authorities, officers were called to the area near the beach in the 4800 block of North Simonds at approximately 10:31 a.m. for reports of a person in the water.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The body of an unidentified man was pulled from the water, and he was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

Area Three detectives have launched a death investigation, but no further information was immediately available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Uptown
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us