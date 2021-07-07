Man Found Dead in Burning Vehicle on Far South Side Was Fatally Shot: Autopsy

A man who was found in the trunk of a burning car Tuesday on the Far South Side died of a gunshot wound to his head, according to an autopsy.

Authorities responded to a vehicle fire about 10:35 p.m. in the 12100 block of South Doty Avenue and extinguished the blaze, Chicago police said.

The severely burned body of Myron Richardson, 19, was found in the trunk of the vehicle, according to police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy conducted Wednesday found he died of a gunshot wound to his head and ruled his death a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Area Two detectives were investigating.