Man Finds Unattended Young Girl Standing on Sidewalk in Englewood Tuesday Morning: Police

While driving to work Tuesday morning, a man said he found an unattended young girl standing on the sidewalk in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, according to police.

The man called police from the 600 block of West 71st Street at approximately 4:04 a.m. after being unable to find the child's parent or guardian, officials said.

According to police, the girl is approximately between the ages of 2 and 4 years old. She was found fully clothed with a jacket and hat.

Police said the girl had no apparent injuries and was taken to an area children's hospital in good condition.

Area One detectives are investigating.

