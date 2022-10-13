Man Fights Off Attempted Armed Carjacking in North Side Alley

A 35-year-old man fought off two would-be armed carjackers on Chicago's North Side Wednesday evening, according to police.

At 10:40 p.m. in the 5100 block of North Glenwood Ave., a 35-year-old man was in an alley removing items from his car when he was approached by two unknown armed males, police said.

According to officials, one of the suspects held up a firearm and struck the victim on the head while the other suspect climbed into the driver's seat of the vehicle.

At that time, the victim attempted to pull the suspect out of the car while also fighting off the man with the firearm, police say. As a physical altercation ensued, an unidentified female arrived on the scene and fired a shot at the vehicle. The three suspects then fled on foot.

No injuries were reported, and detectives are investigating. According to police, the male suspects may have exited a white sedan prior to approaching the victim.

In two other similar incidents on Chicago's North Side, CWB Chicago reports that on Tuesday, two more attempted crimes were thwarted after victims fought back. In the first incident early Tuesday, a victim pulled a knife out on two would-be robberies during a mugging. In a second incident Tuesday night, a woman pepper-sprayed two armed men attempting to rob her at gunpoint.