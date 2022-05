A man was shot to death Sunday night while standing in the kitchen of a West Town home.

The man, 20, was hit by gunfire that came from the alley in the 2100 block of West Maypole Avenue about 9:35 p.m., Chicago police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

No one was in custody and Area Three detectives are investigating.