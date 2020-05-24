Man Fatally Struck by Two Vehicles in Humboldt Park

A man was struck by two vehicles and killed Saturday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The man was walking across the street about 9 p.m. in the 3800 block of West Chicago Avenue when an unknown vehicle struck him, Chicago police said. Then, a 24-year-old woman driving a GMC Terrain ran him over while he was lying in the street. She told officers she didn’t see him due to the weather.

The man was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office hasn’t released details about his death.

The woman driving the GMC remained on the scene, police said. No citations are pending against her, and the Major Accidents Unit is investigating.