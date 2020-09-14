nw indiana golf course

Man Fatally Struck by Golf Cart at NW Indiana Golf Course

Harold Rozinski died of injuries from the crash Sept. 10 at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn

A 76-year-old man was struck and killed by a golf cart last week at a golf course in northwest Indiana.

Harold Rozinski died of injuries from the crash Sept. 10 at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Rozinski was struck by a golf cart earlier that day at the Course at Aberdeen, 245 W. Tower Rd. in Valparaiso, according to a police report from the Porter County sheriff’s office.

As he stepped past the front of a parked golf cart, someone driving another golf cart tried to hit the breaks but panicked and hit the accelerator instead, the sheriff’s office said.

Rozinski was knocked down by the cart and seriously injured, authorities said. His death was ruled accidental.

The driver of the golf cart displayed no signs of impairment and had a blood-alcohol content of zero, the sheriff’s office said.

