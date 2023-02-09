news

Man Fatally Shot While Sitting Inside Car in Armour Square

By Sun-Times/ NBC Chicago

A man was shot and killed while sitting in a car Wednesday night in Chicago's Armour Square neighborhood, police said.

The man, 26, was with a woman in the 2500 block of South Wabash Avenue when someone opened fire just before 11 p.m., according to Chicago police.

The woman drove him to Stroger Hospital with gunshot wounds to both shoulders. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

No one was in custody.

