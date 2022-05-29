Man Fatally Shot While Driving in West Garfield Park, Chicago Police Say

A 33-year-old man was killed when he was shot in West Garfield Park on Sunday morning, Chicago police said.

According to authorities, officers responding to a call of shots fired in the 4200 block of West Madison Avenue at approximately 6:40 a.m. discovered a car that had crashed into the road median.

Officers found a man in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, with the victim suffering multiple gunshot wounds to the left side of his body.

Police believe the man had been driving eastbound on Madison when a person fired shots at him, striking the victim multiple times. He continued driving and crashed his car into the road median moments later.

The man was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and police are investigating.