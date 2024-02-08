Man shot, killed while driving in Irving Park; some roads closed, traffic impacts possible

Some roads were closed and a police investigation was underway early Thursday in Irving Park after a man was shot and killed while driving.

According to Chicago police, a man, 21, was driving eastbound at approximately 3:38 a.m. when a white Jeep began following him in in the 4300 block of West Montrose. A man from the white Jeep then fired shots at the victim, striking him in the back of the head, police said.

The victim crashed into multiple vehicles and came to a stop after hitting a tree, police continued. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

According to officials, the white Jeep fled the scene and continued southbound on Whipple.

No one was in custody and detectives were investigating, police said.

NBC 5 Traffic reporter Kye Martin reported Irving Park was blocked at Whipple due to the police investigation, with additional closures at Sacramento and Albany. The #80 CTA bus was also being re-routed, Martin added.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.