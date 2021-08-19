Englewood

Man Fatally Shot on Red Line Train in Englewood, Police Say

One person has died after a shooting on the CTA Red Line train in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood late Thursday afternoon, according to police.

In the 200 block of West Garfield at approximately 4:18 p.m., police said a man was approached by three men while traveling north on the Red Line.

Authorities said the men produced guns and fired shots, hitting the man in the arm. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

No one is in custody as of Thursday evening and Area One Detectives are investigating.

