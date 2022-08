A man was shot to death early Saturday on the Red Line in Greater Grand Crossing.

At about 2:05 a.m., the 29-year-old was on a train car in the 100 block of West 79th Street when a person opened gunfire, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the chest and abdomen. He was transported to a hospital nearby, where he died, police said.

No arrests were made and area detectives are investigating.