Man fatally shot inside ride share car in Little Italy

A 19-year-old man was shot and killed while inside a ride share car in Little Italy on the Near West Side Sunday night.
The man was in the 1300 block of West Taylor Street when someone approached on foot and shot him just before 9 p.m., according to Chicago police.
The ride share driver took the man to Rush University Medical Center, where he died, police said.
No one was in custody.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.