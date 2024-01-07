Austin

Man fatally shot inside Austin laundromat, Chicago police say

Chicago police are searching for the gunman who shot and killed one person inside a laundromat in the city's Austin neighborhood.

The shooting was reported at around 9:11 p.m. on Saturday evening at Loads of Fun, 4840 W. Chicago Ave. According to authorities, a gunman entered the laundromat, approached a 57-year-old man and opened fire, striking the victim multiple times.

The gunman fled on foot and had yet to be identified as of Sunday afternoon. The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

No one was in custody as Area Four detectives continued to investigate.

