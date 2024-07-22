Man fatally shot inside Arlington Heights apartment building

Law enforcement were investigating after a man was shot and killed on Saturday afternoon at an apartment complex in suburban Arlington Heights, police said.

At around 1:40 p.m., officers with the Arlington Heights Police Department were called to a shooting at the Arbor Lakes Apartment Complex, 4233 N. Bloomington Ave.

Officers arrived on scene and located the person who admitted to the shooting outside, police stated. The individual who had been shot was found inside the building near the back door, police said. He sustained a gunshot to the upper body and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to law enforcement.

An order of protection, which was previously issued in the Circuit Court of Cook County, prohibited the deceased individual from contacting the resident, according to police. A past relationship between the two was said to be a "possible contributing factor" in the incident.

There was no ongoing threat to the public, authorities said.

The specific circumstances surrounding what led up to the shooting remained unclear late Sunday.