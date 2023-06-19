Chicago Violence

Man fatally shot in West Pullman fast food restaurant

By Sun Times Wire

A man was shot and killed in the entrance of a fast food restaurant in West Pullman Sunday night, police said.

The 32-year-old man fought with a man in a vestibule of a fast food restaurant in the 11600 block of South Halsted Street before being shot around 11:10 p.m., police said.

The man was shot in the back and pronounced dead on the scene.

No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.

