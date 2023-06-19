Man fatally shot in West Pullman fast food restaurant

A man was shot and killed in the entrance of a fast food restaurant in West Pullman Sunday night, police said.
The 32-year-old man fought with a man in a vestibule of a fast food restaurant in the 11600 block of South Halsted Street before being shot around 11:10 p.m., police said.
The man was shot in the back and pronounced dead on the scene.
No one is in custody and detectives are investigating.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.