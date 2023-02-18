Chicago Police

Man Fatally Shot in Englewood, Chicago Police Say

A 45-year-old man was killed Saturday morning in a shooting in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, police said.

According to authorities, officers arrived in the 1200 block of West 73rd Place at approximately 6:48 a.m. and found a 45-year-old man lying on the sidewalk.

The man had been shot multiple times, and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

No suspects are in custody, and no further information was available.

