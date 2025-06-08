South Shore

Man fatally shot in car in South Shore, child found in backseat

The man, 35, was found slumped over the wheel of a vehicle with a gunshot wound.

By Sun-Times/ NBC Chicago

A man was found shot to death Saturday evening in a car in South Shore. A 4-year-old child in the backseat was unharmed, Chicago police said.

The man, 35, was found slumped over the wheel of a vehicle with a gunshot wound to his right arm in the 2000 block of East 79th Street at 6:23 p.m., police said. He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition. He later died.

A 4-year-old boy was in the backseat of the vehicle when the man was found and was not harmed, police said.

No one is in custody.

Contact Us