Man Fatally Shot in Attack Outside Illinois License Bureau

Two men are in custody after a fatal shooting Wednesday outside a Secretary of State driver’s license bureau in suburban Chicago.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the facility in Bridgeview, a suburb southwest of Chicago, Bridgeview Police Chief Ricardo Mancha said in a statement. The man was taken in critical condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Bridgeview police pursued a vehicle from the scene of the shooting and took two suspects into custody in Chicago Ridge after a foot chase. The shooting was believed to be a targeted attack, according to Bridgeview spokesman Ray Hanania.

The victim of the shooting hasn’t been identified, nor has a motive been revealed.