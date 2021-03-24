Bridgeview

Man Fatally Shot in Attack Outside Illinois License Bureau

Two men are in custody after a fatal shooting Wednesday outside a Secretary of State driver’s license bureau in suburban Chicago.

The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the facility in Bridgeview, a suburb southwest of Chicago, Bridgeview Police Chief Ricardo Mancha said in a statement. The man was taken in critical condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead.

Bridgeview police pursued a vehicle from the scene of the shooting and took two suspects into custody in Chicago Ridge after a foot chase. The shooting was believed to be a targeted attack, according to Bridgeview spokesman Ray Hanania.

The victim of the shooting hasn’t been identified, nor has a motive been revealed.

