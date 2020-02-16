dunning

Man fatally shot during argument in Dunning

The offender shot 30-year-old Erik Estrada twice in the torso before fleeing

A 30-year-old man was fatally shot during an argument Sunday in Dunning on the Northwest Side.

Erik Estrada was arguing with a male suspect about 3:05 p.m. in the 6400 block of West Belmont Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The male pulled out a gun and shot him twice in the torso before fleeing.

Estrada, of Belmont Cragin, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

Local

Yu Darvish 1 hour ago

Yu Darvish: Astros Should Be Stripped of ’17 World Series Title

NBA All-Star Game 2020 1 hour ago

Celebrities Pay Tribute to Chicago in NBA All-Star Game Pregame Videos

Area North detectives are investigating.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

dunningChicago PoliceChicago Shootings
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us