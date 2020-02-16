Man fatally shot during argument in Dunning

A 30-year-old man was fatally shot during an argument Sunday in Dunning on the Northwest Side.

Erik Estrada was arguing with a male suspect about 3:05 p.m. in the 6400 block of West Belmont Avenue, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. The male pulled out a gun and shot him twice in the torso before fleeing.

Estrada, of Belmont Cragin, was taken to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead, authorities said.

Area North detectives are investigating.