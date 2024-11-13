Gary

Man fatally shot by Gary police after attacking officers with ‘machete-style weapon'

By NBC Chicago Staff

A man was shot to death Wednesday afternoon by Gary police after allegedly attacking officers with a "machete-style weapon" during an undercover investigation, authorities said.

According to police, officers were conducting an undercover investigation at approximately 12:20 p.m. in the 3400 block of Maryland Avenue in response to a recent spree of robberies connected to buy-and-sell exchanges set up on social media.

Officers said a suspect in the incidents had been narrowed down in the investigation, leading to an undercover operation set up under the guise of purchasing an item listed for sale online.

During the operation, the suspect attempted to rob the undercover officer, attacking him with a "machete-style weapon," according to police.

At this time, officers on scene for the undercover operation engaged with the suspect, who allegedly continued acting violently before being shot by one of the responding officers, police said.

The suspect, a 21-year-old man, was then taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead, officials said. His identity remains unknown.

The officer who was attacked, a 32-year-old man, was treated at a local hospital for non life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

There was no further information available.

