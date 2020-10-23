Man Fatally Shot by Chicago Police Officer in Little Village, COPA Investigating

Chicago's Civilian Office of Police Accountability has launched an investigation after a man was shot and killed by a police officer Friday afternoon in the Little Village neighborhood, police said.

At approximately 12:27 p.m., Chicago police officers were responding to a shots fired call in the 2600 block of Hamlin Avenue when they noticed a vehicle leaving the area. That vehicle crashed, and the driver, who was armed with a gun, exited, according to Chicago police and COPA.

An officer discharged his gun, striking the individual three times, COPA stated.

An additional person inside the vehicle was taken into custody, police stated. Two guns were recovered, one near the deceased individual and a second inside the vehicle.

The officers involved weren't struck by gunfire, but were taken to a hospital for observation. Additionally, a man who was believed to have been shot in the 2600 block of Hamlin Avenue was hospitalized with a non life-threatening gunshot wound to the head.

The officers involved in the incident were wearing body cameras, which were activated at the time of the shooting, COPA said. In line with protocol, the officers will be placed on administrative duty for 30 days.

NBC 5 hasn't been able to independently verify the account of events provided by police.