Man Fatally Shot at Gas Station in Chicago's Pullman Neighborhood

A 28-year-old man died Saturday after being shot multiple times at a gas station in Chicago's Pullman Neighborhood, police said.

According to Chicago police, the man got into an argument with an unknown offender at around 3:50 p.m. near the 700 block of East 103rd Street. During the verbal altercation, the offender pulled out a handgun from a fanny pack and fired multiple shots, striking the victim in the chest, forearm and finger, police said.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Police said no one is in custody, and detectives are investigating the incident.

