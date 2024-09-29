Man fatally shot after West Town crash, Chicago police say

A man was killed after a traffic crash in the West Town area Sunday morning, Chicago police said.
According to authorities, a crash occurred in the 1500 block of North Magnolia at approximately 2 a.m. The driver of one of the vehicles got out to inspect the damage, and an individual in a red vehicle opened fire, striking him in the chest.
The suspect fled the scene, and the victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later, police said.
No suspects are in custody, and Area Five detectives are investigating.
