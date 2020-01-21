CTA

Man Falls to Street From Loop CTA Platform

Victim taken to Northwestern Hospital for treatment

A man fell to the street from an elevated CTA platform Tuesday morning in the Loop, police said.

He fell from an L platform about 8:45 a.m. at Washington Street and Wabash Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The man, who was in his 20s, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman Larry Merritt.

Local

Jimmy Garoppolo 13 mins ago

Suburban Schools Celebrate Jimmy Garoppolo as Quarterback Prepares for Super Bowl

NFL Pro Bowl 55 mins ago

Khalil Mack Drops Out of NFL Pro Bowl

Spokespeople for both departments did not know the man’s condition.

A spokesperson with the CTA did not release any information.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

CTAfallLoopPlatform
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us