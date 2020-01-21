Man Falls to Street From Loop CTA Platform

A man fell to the street from an elevated CTA platform Tuesday morning in the Loop, police said.

He fell from an L platform about 8:45 a.m. at Washington Street and Wabash Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The man, who was in his 20s, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to Chicago Fire Dept. spokesman Larry Merritt.

Spokespeople for both departments did not know the man’s condition.

A spokesperson with the CTA did not release any information.