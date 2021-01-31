Metra

Man Faces Weapons Charges After Fleeing From Police, Crashing Into Metra Train

Officers arrested the man, who was taken to Roseland Community Hospital for minor injuries

A man is facing several charges after allegedly crashing into a Metra Electric train during a police chase on the Far South Side Friday.

Anthony Jackson, 19, is charged with one felony count of aggravated fleeing and one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, Chicago police said.

He was also charged with misdemeanor counts of possessing high capacity rounds and a laser sight and silencer, police said.

Jackson allegedly fled from cops about 1:45 p.m. when they tried to pull him over for a traffic violation in the 12000 block of South Halsted Street, Chicago police said.

He made it a block before driving around a closed train crossing at 121st Street and crashing into a passing train, police said.

Jackson was arrested hospitalized for minor injuries, police said. A weapon was recovered.

