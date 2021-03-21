Chicago Police

Man Faces Felony Counts of Attempted First Degree Murder After Shooting CPD Officer

A Chicago man is facing five felony counts of attempted first degree murder after allegedly firing shots at a group of Chicago police officers, striking one of the officers in the hand.

According to a press release, Tracey Thomas Jr., 29, is in custody and facing attempted murder charges in connection with the incident, which occurred Saturday morning in the city’s Austin neighborhood.

According to police, Thomas allegedly opened fire Saturday morning, hitting a female Chicago officer in the left hand. The officer was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she was treated and released.

Thomas then allegedly barricaded himself inside of a home in the 200 block of North LaCrosse Avenue. He allegedly fired shots at more police officers at the scene, and officers returned fire.

Ultimately the suspect surrendered to authorities Saturday afternoon. A weapon was recovered inside of the home, according to Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern.

