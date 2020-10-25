Man Faces Felony Charge in Connection to Mexican Independence Day Hit-and-Run

A 29-year-old man is facing felony charges due to his alleged involvement in a hit-and-run crash that left a woman with serious injuries earlier this year.

Allen Espino, 29, now faces one felony count of Leaving the Scene of an Accident Causing Injury/Death in connection with the incident. Espino appeared in bond court Sunday, according to a Chicago police spokesperson.

The incident occurred while revelers were celebrating Mexican Independence Day in mid-September. According to authorities, the woman was waiting at a bus stop near the intersection of 11th Street and Michigan Avenue in the South Loop when a red pickup truck, swerving all over the road, crashed into her.

The truck then backed up and fled the scene, with several onlookers capturing the horrifying incident on camera.

The 61-year-old woman was taken to a local hospital with injuries to both of her legs, Chicago police said.

“He was driving crazy, going backwards down the wrong way street,” Gage Ruport, who filmed the truck, said. “Through my head, I was like ‘that could have been us.’”