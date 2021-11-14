Man Faces Attempted Murder Charges in Shooting at Chatham Walgreens

A 19-year-old man is in custody and facing attempted murder charges after a shooting that left a 28-year-old man critically hurt and a 1-year-old child with minor injuries.

According to Chicago police, Maalik Lumpkins was taken into custody on charges that he was involved in the shooting, which took place Thursday in the parking lot of a Walgreens in the 7400 block of South State Street.

At approximately 1:25 p.m. Thursday, a total of three people were struck by gunfire in the parking lot, according to police. A 28-year-old man was shot in the chest, and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

A 1-year-old child suffered a graze wound to the head in the shooting, and was taken to a local hospital in fair condition.

Lumpkin also suffered a gunshot wound during the shooting, and was arrested in the 5700 block of South Maryland on Thursday night.

There were no further details on other suspects in the case, and detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.