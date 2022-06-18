Man Faces Attempted Murder Charges After Allegedly Striking Chicago Police Officer With Car

A Chicago man is facing charges of attempted murder after he allegedly struck a police officer while trying to flee a traffic stop on the city’s Northwest Side earlier this week.

According to authorities, officers were conducting a traffic stop in the 1000 block of North Ridgeway at approximately 8 p.m. Thursday night when the driver of the vehicle put the car in drive and attempted to flee, striking a Chicago police officer in the process.

The suspect then got out of the vehicle and began to run from the scene, but was taken into custody a few minutes later in the 900 block of North Hamlin, according to police.

Police say that 32-year-old Timothy Hendricks was arrested and charged with one felony count of attempted first-degree murder in the case. Hendricks also faces felony charges of aggravated battery of a police officer, resisting a police officer and possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine with an intent to deliver.

Hendricks appeared in bond court on Saturday.

The officer was injured in the incident, and there was not an update provided on their condition at this time.