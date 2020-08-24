Man Exposed Himself to Kids on 3 Occasions: Arlington Heights Police

Police in suburban Arlington Heights are looking to find a man who reportedly exposed himself to children in three separate instances between Thursday and Sunday, officials said.

Two of the incidents were reported in the area of 1400 East Oakton Street, and a third occurred in the area of 200 South Ridge Avenue, according to the Arlington Heights Police Department.

The man, who is described as white or tan, appears to be in his 30s with brown hair, wearing a face mask and driving a red car.

Anyone with information can submit an anonymous tip by texting 847AHPD and your message to 847411 or call Arlington Heights Crime Stoppers at 847-590-STOP.