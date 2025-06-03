A 35-year-old man died in suburban Sugar Grove Monday after police said he jumped out of a moving vehicle, ran into traffic and was struck by a pickup truck.

According to authorities, Sugar Grove police and firefighters were called to Route 56 between Hankes Road and Golfview Drive for reports of a traffic collision.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

When they arrived on-scene, they located a 35-year-old Oswego resident, who was lying in the middle of the roadway.

Police immediately began CPR upon arrival, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

During the investigation, police learned that the man had been a passenger in a vehicle traveling westbound on Route 56 after exiting Interstate 88. As the vehicle drove along the roadway the man, who was in the passenger seat, was reportedly “experiencing distress,” and jumped out of the moving car.

The driver immediately stopped the vehicle and tried to keep the man on the shoulder of the roadway, but he ran into lanes of traffic and was struck by a pickup truck, police said.

The roadway was closed for an investigation for several hours, and no other injuries were reported.