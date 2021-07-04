Man Expected to Lose Hand After West Pullman Fireworks Explosion

A 19-year-old man was critically injured after a firework exploded on him Sunday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The man was injured after a firework went off about 6 p.m. in the 12900 block of South Eggleston Avenue, Chicago Fire officials said.

He suffered burns to the hand, chest and abdomen, fire officials said. He was transfered in critical condition to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn.

Fire officials said the man will lose his hand as a result of the injury.

No one else was injured, according to police.

No other details were immediately available.