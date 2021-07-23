Man Enters Home Through Window, Sexually Assaults Sleeping Child: Chicago Police

Chicago police have launched a search for a man who broke into a home early Thursday morning and sexually assaulted a 7-year-old girl who was sleeping at the time, according to a community alert from police.

The incident was reported at approximately 3 a.m. in the area of East 102nd Street and South Indiana Avenue, which is in the city's Roseland neighborhood. The man "forcibly entered the home" through a bedroom window and then sexually assaulted the child, police said.

The man ran from the residence when discovered by the victim's father. Anyone with information is asked to call the Chicago Police Department's Special Investigations Unit at 312-492-3810.

Chicago police also accept anonymous submitted tips online.