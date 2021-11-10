Man Eludes Police After Crashing Car Into Iroquois River Following Pursuit

A man was able to evade police after crashing his car into the Iroquois River on Tuesday afternoon in northwest Indiana, officials said.

According to authorities, officers with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Newton County Drug Task Force and the Morocco Police Department attempted to stop 37-year-old Rich Cantu as he drove a black Dodge Charger at approximately 3:51 p.m. Tuesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Cantu was wanted on a warrant in Jasper County, according to officials.

When officers attempted to initiate the stop, Cantu fled the scene. After a pursuit that lasted for just over 10 minutes, Cantu allegedly crashed his vehicle into the Iroquois River near State Line County Road 700 West.

Cantu is believed to have fled the scene of the crash, according to information obtained by police. A helicopter search, as well as a search made by divers from area fire departments, was unsuccessful in locating Cantu.

A female passenger that was in the vehicle at the time of the crash was able to make it out of the car without injury, police said.

Cantu is described as a white male, standing 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighing approximately 262 pounds.

In addition to the original warrant, he is now wanted on charges of resisting arrest with a vehicle, criminal confinement and reckless driving, according to police.

Anyone with information on Cantu’s whereabouts is encouraged to call police.