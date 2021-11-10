Newton County

Man Eludes Police After Crashing Car Into Iroquois River Following Pursuit

A photo shows the black Dodge Charger allegedly driven by a suspect into the Iroquois River on Nov. 9, 2021.
Newton County Sheriff's Office

A man was able to evade police after crashing his car into the Iroquois River on Tuesday afternoon in northwest Indiana, officials said.

According to authorities, officers with the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Newton County Drug Task Force and the Morocco Police Department attempted to stop 37-year-old Rich Cantu as he drove a black Dodge Charger at approximately 3:51 p.m. Tuesday.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

Cantu was wanted on a warrant in Jasper County, according to officials.

When officers attempted to initiate the stop, Cantu fled the scene. After a pursuit that lasted for just over 10 minutes, Cantu allegedly crashed his vehicle into the Iroquois River near State Line County Road 700 West.

Local

Christopher Clark 4 mins ago

Harvey Mayor Wants Charges in Accidental Shooting Death of 2-Year-Old; Prosecutors Want More Evidence

Better Business Bureau 47 mins ago

BBB Issues Tips on How to Avoid Scams That Target Military Veterans

Cantu is believed to have fled the scene of the crash, according to information obtained by police. A helicopter search, as well as a search made by divers from area fire departments, was unsuccessful in locating Cantu.

A female passenger that was in the vehicle at the time of the crash was able to make it out of the car without injury, police said.

Cantu is described as a white male, standing 5-feet-7 inches tall and weighing approximately 262 pounds.

In addition to the original warrant, he is now wanted on charges of resisting arrest with a vehicle, criminal confinement and reckless driving, according to police.

Anyone with information on Cantu’s whereabouts is encouraged to call police.

This article tagged under:

Newton CountyIroquois River
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us